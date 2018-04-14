US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria — Nigeria Today

US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria

The United States, Britain and France carried out a wave of strikes against Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime on Saturday in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks that President Donald Trump branded the “crimes of a monster.” As Trump embarked on a White House address to announce the action — taken in defiance of Russian warnings — […]

