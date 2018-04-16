 US-led strikes on Syria: What was hit? - BBC News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US-led strikes on Syria: What was hit? – BBC News

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

US-led strikes on Syria: What was hit?
BBC News
The US, UK and France say their air forces and navies fired 105 missiles, targeting three key sites in Syria. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the allies had taken "decisive action" against the Syrian government's "chemical weapons infrastructure

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.