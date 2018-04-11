US military opens annual counterterrorism training in Niger - Olean Times Herald — Nigeria Today

US military opens annual counterterrorism training in Niger – Olean Times Herald
|
Olean Times Herald
|
US military opens annual counterterrorism training in Niger
Olean Times Herald
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The U.S. military's special operations command in Africa has opened its annual Flintlock exercise in Niger, six months after the deaths of four U.S. soldiers in an ambush led to questions about the military's presence there. The U …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!