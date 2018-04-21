US-Nigeria Investment Summit: SystemSpecs to showcase Nigerian ingenuity in Fintech — Nigeria Today

US-Nigeria Investment Summit: SystemSpecs to showcase Nigerian ingenuity in Fintech

SystemSpecs, owners of Remita, the software infrastructure which facilitates payment into Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), will fly the Nigerian flag alongside representatives of our the Federal Government and a host of other Nigerian business delegates at the 2018 edition of US-Nigeria Investment Summit.

The two-day summit, organised by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United States of America, will commence on Friday, April 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The theme for this year’s Summit is “Nigeria is Open for Business”. Hosted by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, the Summit attendees will include senior Nigerian government officials and business leaders, who will provide U.S. investors with the necessary assistance and guidance on investment, establishment, and operation of enterprises in Nigeria. Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN, GCON) is expected to deliver the Summit’s keynote speech.

The Summit will be held on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S.A. Attendees will include ministers and governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, captains of Nigeria’s industry, and their counterparts from the United States, including: The U.S. Department of Commerce, The U.S. Department of State, The U.S. Import-Export Bank, The U.S. Trade and Development Agency, among others.

According to the organisers, “US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018 will be an opportunity to capture Nigeria’s share of foreign direct investment (FDI) into an African market where household consumption will total $2.1 trillion; business spending will increase to $3.5 trillion; and, Africa’s manufacturing output will nearly double to $930 billion by the year 2025. The US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018 (UNIS) is also the bridge to commercial engagement with Nigeria, Africa’s gateway country and largest economy”.

Nigerian business delegates will include top executives of Dangote Group, Honeywell Group, MTN Nigeria, Forte Oil, Transcorp Hilton, Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, among others. Participating agencies and government officials include Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works & Housing; Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State Petroleum; Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance; Minister of Health Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Trade and Investment; Governor of Central Bank and Minister of Education.

SystemSpecs’ participation in the event is highly significant, considering the increasing global focus in innovative technology in various sectors and more recently in the financial service sector. Nigeria has a lot of home-grown world-class products and initiatives to promote to the international community.

