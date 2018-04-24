 US-Nigeria summit: FG defends ministers - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
US-Nigeria summit: FG defends ministers – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 24, 2018


US-Nigeria summit: FG defends ministers
The Federal Government yesterday refuted media reports that Ministers who were invited to the US-Nigeria Investment Summit in Washington, DC, on April 19 shunned the forum. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement
