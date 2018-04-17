 US prison riot leaves 7 dead, sparks calls for mobile phones to be jammed - ABC Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US prison riot leaves 7 dead, sparks calls for mobile phones to be jammed – ABC Online

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


ABC Online

US prison riot leaves 7 dead, sparks calls for mobile phones to be jammed
ABC Online
Inmates armed with homemade knives have fought each other in a seven-hour riot over territory and money, leaving seven of them dead in the worst US prison riot in a quarter-century, officials say. Key points: The slain inmates were killed with homemade
Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riotABC News
7 inmates killed, 17 injured in riot at notorious South Carolina prisonLos Angeles Times
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt in South Carolina prison fightCBC.ca
Wall Street Journal –The Guardian –PBS NewsHour –Aljazeera.com
all 313 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.