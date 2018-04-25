US Rapper Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison — Nigeria Today

US Rapper Meek Mill Has Been Released From Prison

After spending nearly five months incarcerated after a controversial ruling, prominent US rapper, who received a sentence of two to four years in prison for violating probation, has been released from prison, according to Billboard.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday ordered an immediate release for Mill, and directed the judge to release him on “unsecured bail.”

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans. “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” Meek said in a statement released to Billboard. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. “To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct,” he said. Mill said further, “Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues.

Mill received a two-to-four year prison sentence in November for violating probation on a 2008 gun and drug case.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

He was arrested in 2017 after being involved in a fight and arrested again later for popping wheelies on a dirt bike.

Judge Genece Brinkley cited a failed drug test and the rapper’s noncompliance with a court order restricting his travel in her sentencing order.

