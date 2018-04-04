US soybean group calls tariffs 'devastating' - Idaho Business Review — Nigeria Today

US soybean group calls tariffs ‘devastating’ – Idaho Business Review
Idaho Business Review
US soybean group calls tariffs 'devastating'
The American Soybean Association, a lobbying group that says it represents 21,000 U.S. soybean producers, says China's proposed 25-percent tariff on soybeans would be “devastating” to U.S. farmers. China is the largest consumer of U.S. soybeans, buying …
