 US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy
Vanguard
Lagos—United States Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington and his UK counterpart Ambassador Paul Arkwright have paid separate visits to the Chairman of Forte Oil Plc Mr. Femi Otedola, during which the parties held discussions on the Nigerian economy
US, UK envoys, Otedola hold talks on economyThe Nation Newspaper
US, UK envoys, Femi Otedola hold talks on economyGuardian (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.