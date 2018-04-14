US, UK, others for Nigeria International Book Fair 2018 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

US, UK, others for Nigeria International Book Fair 2018 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
US, UK, others for Nigeria International Book Fair 2018
Vanguard
Organisers of the Nigeria International Book Fair say several countries will participant in the 17th edition this year. Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, Mr. Abiodun Omotubi, said the 2018 book fair will have participants from United …
Four Iranian publishers participate at Tunis Book Fair
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!