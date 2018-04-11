Use Stones To Defend Yourselves, Ortom Tells Benue People — Nigeria Today

Use Stones To Defend Yourselves, Ortom Tells Benue People

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has urged youths in Gwer West local government area (LGA) of the state to stop running away and abandoning their ancestral homes for Fulani herdsmen terrorists to occupy them and feed on their crops, rather they should use stones which David used to defeat Goliath to defend themselves. Governor Ortom […]

