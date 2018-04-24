 Using this A.I.-based healing brush, repairing an image is no biggie — Nigeria Today
Using this A.I.-based healing brush, repairing an image is no biggie

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Have a damaged portrait with a tear right over the eye or a recent digital shot with annoying powerlines in the background? Researchers at Nvidia developed a tool for repairing an image using A.I. to fill in those missing pixels.

