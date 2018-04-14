Utilities prep for power outages again - WGRZ.com — Nigeria Today

Utilities prep for power outages again – WGRZ.com
WGRZ.com
Utilities prep for power outages again
WGRZ.com
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Utility companies know that ice, wind, and rain will make a mess. As they do ahead of all major storms both National Grid and NYSEG are making moves now so that they can respond to anticipated power outages quickly. “With that in mind …
