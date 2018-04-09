UTME 2018: JAMB Explains Reason For Removal Of ‘Some’ Results From Its Portal — Nigeria Today

UTME 2018: JAMB Explains Reason For Removal Of ‘Some’ Results From Its Portal

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that the candidates who sat for the 2018 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and could no longer access their results might have had their results withheld.

This disclosure was made by the Board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin during an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Some candidates had earlier cried foul following the removal of their released results from the website of the Board, after initially accessing it.

The candidates complained that the site displayed, “You do not have any result yet” or “you did not write the examination,” after such results were earlier published.

However, the JAMB spokesman disclosed that the board may reschedule the examinations for some whose cases are exceptional but some results may have been withheld.

“Once you don’t see your result after a while it means it has been withheld. “However, there are exceptions and the board intends to reschedule the examinations for those who fall in that category but they would be contacted before then.”

He explained that the board was still working to release other results.

He also noted that the board would continually give an update to the general public on its latest developments as time goes on, especially if there are any changes in the system.

Benjamin also enjoined those who intend to change their choice of institutions before the 2018/19 admissions process begins, to visit the board’s site and follow the procedure as displayed.

He said the process has been ongoing and costs N2, 500 only and can only be processed online, just like every other process of the board.

