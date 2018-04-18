 Uyo clash: Police promise adequate security - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Uyo clash: Police promise adequate security – The Punch

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Uyo clash: Police promise adequate security
The Punch
Etim Ekpimah, Uyo. The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has assured fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for the CAF Confederation Cup fixture between Akwa United and Sudanese side Al Hilal on Wednesday of security cover. Governor Udom Emmanuel has since

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.