Uzodinma, Saraki, PDP ex-state chairmen loyal to Ali Modu Sheriff join APC — Nigeria Today

Uzodinma, Saraki, PDP ex-state chairmen loyal to Ali Modu Sheriff join APC
Thirty-four State Chairmen under the defunct Ali Modu Sheriff-led caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They included Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki and Sen. Teslim Folarin, NAN reports. The defectors were led to the APC National Secretariat, Abuja by Dr Cairo Ojougboh […]
Uzodinma, Saraki, PDP ex-state chairmen loyal to Ali Modu Sheriff join APC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!