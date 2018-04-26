Uzodinma, Saraki, PDP ex-state chairmen loyal to Ali Modu Sheriff join APC — Nigeria Today

Uzodinma, Saraki, PDP ex-state chairmen loyal to Ali Modu Sheriff join APC

Thirty-four State Chairmen under the defunct Ali Modu Sheriff-led caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They included Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki and Sen. Teslim Folarin, NAN reports. The defectors were led to the APC National Secretariat, Abuja by Dr Cairo Ojougboh […]

