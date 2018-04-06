Valverde: Messi Is The Best — Nigeria Today

Valverde: Messi Is The Best
Ernesto Valverde says Lionel Messi is the best, and is not likely to bench him despite injury problems.
the talismanic Argentine sustained a muscle problem on international duty, missing both friendly matches.
Messi came off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla, inspiring the draw.
He was back in the starting lineup against Roma, as Barcelona won 4-1.
Valverde says he is not looking to rest Lionel Messi against Leganes.
“We’ll see,” Valverde told reporters at his pre-match news conference when asked about the possibility of giving Messi a break.
“He played the other day [against Roma], and against Sevilla he was rested for part of the game.
“He has had a few problems and didn’t play with the national team. He’s a player who wants to be active because he’s the best, but we have to talk after training.”
The post Valverde: Messi Is The Best appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!