Valverde: Messi Is The Best — Nigeria Today

Valverde: Messi Is The Best

Ernesto Valverde says Lionel Messi is the best, and is not likely to bench him despite injury problems.

the talismanic Argentine sustained a muscle problem on international duty, missing both friendly matches.

Messi came off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla, inspiring the draw.

He was back in the starting lineup against Roma, as Barcelona won 4-1.

Valverde says he is not looking to rest Lionel Messi against Leganes.

“We’ll see,” Valverde told reporters at his pre-match news conference when asked about the possibility of giving Messi a break.

“He played the other day [against Roma], and against Sevilla he was rested for part of the game.

“He has had a few problems and didn’t play with the national team. He’s a player who wants to be active because he’s the best, but we have to talk after training.”

The post Valverde: Messi Is The Best appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

