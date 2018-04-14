Valverde Says, Messi Is Sad And Low After UCL Exit — Nigeria Today

Valverde Says, Messi Is Sad And Low After UCL Exit

Ernesto Valverde has described the countenance of Lionel Messi as sad and low in the aftermath of their quarterfinal exit from the UCL.

Barcelona held a 4-1 home advantage against Roma, only to lose 3-0 away and crash out on away goals.

TheThe Blaugrana are still undefeated in the Liga and sit atop the table and Valverde wants the team to move on.

“Messi is like his team-mates,” Valverde said. “We are a bit sad and low but we have to face this challenge and want the ball moving again. That’s how it is.

“Messi is one of the players who has won more Champions League’s during his career. Winning the UCL is really difficult, only one team can win it, so it’s very difficult.

“You cannot have a bad moment in this competition and that happened to us the other day.”

Barca are unbeaten and top of the table in La Liga, nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid after 31 rounds.

