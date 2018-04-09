 Van Dijk: Liverpool will attack Manchester City in UCL second leg - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Van Dijk: Liverpool will attack Manchester City in UCL second leg – ESPN.co.uk

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Van Dijk: Liverpool will attack Manchester City in UCL second leg
ESPN.co.uk
MANCHESTER — Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool will not sit on their 3-0 lead in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City. Following the first leg at Anfield last week, Liverpool head to the Etihad on Tuesday evening
Loris Karius delighted to finally get a game at former club Man CityTelegraph.co.uk
Keep calm and play to win – Van DijkSuperSport
Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool KNOW Man City weaknesses and how to hurt themDaily Star
Daily Mail –Belfast Telegraph –Liverpool Echo –Hurriyet Daily News
all 107 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.