Van Dijk: Liverpool Will Not Defend At Etihad — Nigeria Today

Van Dijk: Liverpool Will Not Defend At Etihad

Liverpool centre back, Virgil van Dijk believes they will not sit back against Man City in the return leg of their UCL quarterfinal tie.

Klopp’s men hold the advantage, with a 3-0 win at home and travel on Tuesday to the Etihad.

Van Dijk insists they will play their game and look to attack away from home.

“We are going to discuss it over the next couple of days but I think we need to do our own thing,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“We don’t need to go there and think we need to defend, we just need to play our game as we did in the first half against them. It’s going to be a very hard game but I’m looking forward to it.”

Van Dijk acknowledges his side must be better at the home of the Premier League leaders.

“It’s pretty hard to come [to Everton] anyway, but three days after the Champions League game it’s tough,” he said.

“We were sloppy – obviously we had our moments but it was hard. It was a tough pitch, I’m only happy with the clean sheet. For the rest, we need to recover well and prepare for Tuesday.

“Sometimes we need to play better – myself as well – but you can’t deny that some legs are a bit tired. But it’s part of the game and I’m happy that we kept a clean sheet – that’s the only thing.

“Maybe in one or two moments we were a bit lucky, but sometimes you need that as well. In the first half we had our moments, but in the second half it wasn’t good enough.

“We need to learn from it and be ready for Tuesday.”

