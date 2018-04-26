Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse' - The42 — Nigeria Today

Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he ‘can’t refuse’ – The42
|
The42
|
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
The42
LOUIS VAN GAAL has fuelled talk that he could be in the running to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal by admitting to receiving an offer that he “can't refuse”. The experienced Dutchman, who has previously spent time in charge of Barcelona and Manchester …
Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal claims that he has received an offer to return to management that he …
Arsenal and Manchester United fans react to shock Louis van Gaal announcement
Arsenal fans in panic mode after Louis van Gaal vow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!