VAR's half-time penalty call sparks more controversy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

VAR's half-time penalty call sparks more controversy
A call from the video assistant referee (VAR) to award a penalty during the half-time break in a Bundesliga match has sparked more controversy in Germany. Guido Winkmann. Mainz's 2-0 home win against Freiburg on Monday night became controversial after …
