Vast survey finds far more gorillas in Africa than previously believed - and some bad news, too - SFGate — Nigeria Today

Vast survey finds far more gorillas in Africa than previously believed – and some bad news, too – SFGate
|
SFGate
|
Vast survey finds far more gorillas in Africa than previously believed – and some bad news, too
SFGate
The largest-ever survey of two primate populations in Africa found vastly more western lowland gorillas, as well as higher numbers of central chimpanzees, than were previously believed to exist. But that hopeful finding is imperiled because of the …
Third more wild gorillas than previously thought, major study finds
West Africa gorillas more numerous than thought, but still endangered
Gorillas more plentiful in Africa than thought, but population is still dropping
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!