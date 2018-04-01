 Vatebra Academy discusses the future of tech with CODIFY-Tech Meetup — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Vatebra Academy discusses the future of tech with CODIFY-Tech Meetup

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The demand for coding skills is skyrocketing, and not just for developers; programming is playing a bigger role in every career path, It is for this reason that the first edition of CODIFY – Tech meetup happened in Lagos. Technological innovations in Nigeria and perhaps Africa in recent times have burgeoned in leaps and bounds […]

Vatebra Academy discusses the future of tech with CODIFY-Tech Meetup

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.