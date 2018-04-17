Vatican Finance Chief To Know Fate Next Month - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Vatican Finance Chief To Know Fate Next Month – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Vatican Finance Chief To Know Fate Next Month
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell will find out next month if he will stand trial on sexual offence charges, as his lawyer argued Tuesday the cleric was being targeted to punish the Catholic Church. Pell, a top adviser to Pope Francis, is …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
