VCN Sports boss drums support for special sports athletes — Nigeria Today

VCN Sports boss drums support for special sports athletes

As the Commonwealth Games begins this week in Gold Coast, Australia, management of VCN Sports have appealed to the Federal Government, Corporate World and Sports Loving individuals to be more involved in the development and promotion of sports among Special athletes.

Physically Challenged Sportsmen and women have specially boosted Nigeria’s medal hauls in the past and the VCN management is emphatic that a more radical exposure and development of the athletes would make Nigeria take a leading role in Special Sports globally.

MD/CEO of VCN Sports, Chief Victor Nwaribeaku (Akwu-Ugo) has indeed bold indexed his passionate plea by offering to sponsor a wheelchair Tennis championship at the Tennis Court of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos from April 16-20, 2018.

The Imo state born Nwaribeaku is of the view that the VCN Wheelchair Tennis Championship would produce future stars while also giving the much needed exposure to lots more.

“VCN is about ensuring Sports be at its’ high standard and we do not compromise on taking Special athletes along because they’re very important in our society.

“Our appeal to the Corporate World and governments is for them to sponsor development programmes and Nigeria would benefit immensely.”

