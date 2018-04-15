 Vehicles swept away, motorists trapped in traffic jam following heavy rains in various parts of the country - The Standard — Nigeria Today
The Standard

Several people escaped death narrowly after 10 vehicles were swept away by floods in Suswa along the Narok-Maai Mahiu road. The Saturday 6pm incidents caused a three-hour traffic along the road. ALSO READ: Woman killed by floods as she crosses highway
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

