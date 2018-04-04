Verizon offers Pixel 2, iPhone X for up to half the price with a trade-in — Nigeria Today

Verizon offers Pixel 2, iPhone X for up to half the price with a trade-in

Verizon announced new promotional deals starting April 5. The carrier is offering up to 50 percent off for its top smartphones including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and more.

The post Verizon offers Pixel 2, iPhone X for up to half the price with a trade-in appeared first on Digital Trends.

