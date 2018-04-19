Verizon redesigns its parental control app, launches Smart Family for iOS — Nigeria Today

Verizon redesigns its parental control app, launches Smart Family for iOS
Verizon has redesigned FamilyBase, its parental controls app for iOS. Now known as Smart Family, it allows parents to control their kids’ phone use, including the type of content they can view and amount of screen time.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
