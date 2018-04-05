Very Important To Keep A Clean Sheet Vs Manchester City- Dejan Lovren — Nigeria Today

Very Important To Keep A Clean Sheet Vs Manchester City- Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren has admitted that it felt “brilliant” to keep a clean sheet against Manchester City

Liverpool scored three first-half goals ahead of next week’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Lovren has acknowledged that the tie is far from over, but suggests that preventing City from scoring at Anfield could prove decisive next week.

The 28-year-old told the club’s official website: “This time we did quite well to not concede, which is important, especially in the Champions League. It’s a big result but we have a massive game again there. Nothing is over. We needed to play better in the second half, to play football and enjoy it.

“It’s important in the Champions League; if you concede it changes a lot. Everyone defended well from the first to last minute. It was brilliant, especially at Anfield with such an amazing atmosphere.”

