Very Pregnant Counsellor Lutterodt's Wife Surprises Him On His Birthday - VIDEO - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today

Very Pregnant Counsellor Lutterodt’s Wife Surprises Him On His Birthday – VIDEO – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Very Pregnant Counsellor Lutterodt's Wife Surprises Him On His Birthday – VIDEO
Peace FM Online
Wife of popular Ghanaian counselor George Lutterodt says she is not shocked by the numerous controversies that her husband mostly stirs with provocative and sometimes contentious relationships tips. Mrs. Lutterodt admitted to being a co-conspirator of …
Husband Olympics: Kenny Kunene blesses his wife
Gospel singer bewitched John Mututho- First wife
I can't dump my cheating husband – Huddah Monroe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!