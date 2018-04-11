Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild
The Nation Newspaper
Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as 'Mama Gee' welcomed her 16th grandchild on Wednesday. Ozokwo shared the news on her Instagram page @patienceozokwo, writing, “Come and join me sing hallelujah, Jehovah Jireh has done me …
Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild
Entertainment Veteran Actress, Patience Ozokwor Welcomes 16th Grandchild – Nollyzone News
Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo welcomes her 16th grandchild (photo)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!