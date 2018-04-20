Vice President decries delay in passage of 2018 budget — Nigeria Today

Vice President decries delay in passage of 2018 budget

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed concerns that the national budget for 2018 is yet to be passed after seven months with the National Assembly.Osinbajo, during a visit of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and professions in Abuja, said the presidency is expecting speedy passage of the budget, and would continue to interact with the legislators for a positive outcome.

“Our budget for this year was submitted to the National Assembly since October last year but yet to be passed in April 2018. We will continue to engage the National Assembly at accelerated passage,” he said.

The vice president however disclosed that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) would be made to submit their expenditure in line with budget as well and in compliance with the accounting year.

He said the Federal Government is working hard to improve the Ease of Doing Business and attracts more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) over a period of time.Osinbajo noted that the government has improved a lot in agriculture and now depend largely on local rice production, which has reduced import by about 90 per cent.

“We are looking at improved capacity at the refineries and reduce dependency on importation of PMS,” he said.He said the government is determined to do a lot, particularly at improving our standard of education particularly vocational education and tertiary institutions, infrastructure, and general reform in our way of life as Nigerians.

The National Amir (President), Thabit Adewale Sonaike, urged the Federal Government to urgently bring the carnage perpetrated by herdsmen to an end.He warned that the huge gains that have been reported in food production nationwide would be jeopardised if urgent steps were not taken to arrest the situation and enduring solution put in place.

“Of particular concern are the herdsmen and farmers clashes that have been widely reported in different parts of the country. The wanton killing and destruction of lives and property is worrisome and calls for an urgent solution,” he said.He described the proposed establishment of cattle ranches or grazing reserves as right steps to take towards finding a lasting solution.

This, Sonaike said, would eliminate cattle rustling, engender peace, create jobs and generate income for all stakeholders including the government at all levels.Osinbajo, has meanwhile, praised the effort of Team Nigeria to the First Global Robotic Olympics in Washington DC, U.S., in 2017 for their outstanding performance at the challenge.



He made the commendation while receiving the six-member team, their project Director, Mentor and sponsors to the July 14 to July 19, 2017 event.According to Osinbajo, in a statement, yesterday, Nigeria has so many young talents who could do the nation proud in any international competition.“We very strongly believe that this country has the talent and these young people demonstrated it eloquently.“They have the talent and the creativity and all that it takes to make the kind of difference that could be done in technology,’’ he said.He said that he was glad that the youth were working in teams which was the best way to go adding that it was an indication that personalised achievement was no longer viable.



The Vice President said that having seen a team of dedicated young people, the government would have to support and encourage them.Osinbajo said he looked forward to a better outing of Team Nigeria in the next Olympic challenge taking place in Mexico in August this year.He said that the next challenge would be interesting to the country as it focused on energy impact.



Responding, Managing Director Aramex, Faisai Jarmakani and Omar Jarmakani of Doculand, who sponsored the team, said their mission was to give the young ones the international exposure in science and technology.



The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, pledged the support of the ministry as well as that of Science and Technology toward the August Olympiad.The leader of the delegation, Mrs. Remi Willouby, a retired robotics teacher, said that the Team Nigeria came first in one category and second in another out of the 10 categories of awards.She said out of 163 teams from 157 countries in the competition, the country placed 25th globally and emerged third of the 41 African countries in attendance.

