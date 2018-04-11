 Vicki Momberg has lost her cornrows - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Vicki Momberg has lost her cornrows – Citizen

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Vicki Momberg has lost her cornrows
Citizen
Convicted racist Vicky Momberg appears in the Randburg Magistrates Court, Johannesburg on 11 April 2018. Momberg appeared to appeal her sentence. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia. The convicted racist estate agent has gone back to her former hairstyle
State asks court not to hear Vicki Momberg's appeal applicationEyewitness News
Momberg appeal bid 'fatally defective'‚ should be dismissed – StateTimes LIVE
Shackled Vicki Momberg sent back to jail as case is postponedHeraldLIVE
Independent Online –AllAfrica.com –Randburg Sun –CapeTown ETC
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.