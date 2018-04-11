 Vicki Momberg's lawyers must now defend appeal application - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Vicki Momberg’s lawyers must now defend appeal application – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 11, 2018


Eyewitness News

Vicki Momberg's lawyers must now defend appeal application
Eyewitness News
Momberg was found guilty in March on four counts of crimen injuria and is serving two years in jail for calling a police officer the k-word. FILE: Convicted racist Vicki Momberg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN. Racism · Vicki Momberg · Convicted racist
