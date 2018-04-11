Vicki Momberg's lawyers must now defend appeal application - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Vicki Momberg’s lawyers must now defend appeal application – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Vicki Momberg's lawyers must now defend appeal application
Eyewitness News
Momberg was found guilty in March on four counts of crimen injuria and is serving two years in jail for calling a police officer the k-word. FILE: Convicted racist Vicki Momberg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN. Racism · Vicki Momberg · Convicted racist …
Vicki Momberg's defence at her appeal hearing isn't going down too well
'The court was wrong' – Momberg supporter after leave to appeal postponed again
Momberg wears shackles to court
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!