Victor, CNN, Libya and slavery (2) - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Victor, CNN, Libya and slavery (2) – Vanguard



Vanguard Victor, CNN, Libya and slavery (2)

Vanguard

THE Nigerians who cross the Sahara on their way to Europe were exploited by all kinds of people: in Nigeria in Benin by the agent, in Sahara, on the way to Agadez, by Bedouins and Berbers who extorted money from them. In Libya, they were sold as slaves …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

