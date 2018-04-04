Victor Moses Survives Downsizing — Nigeria Today

Victor Moses Survives Downsizing

Chelsea supremo, Roman Abramovich is set to instigate a massive clear-out at the club with as many as nine first team stars set to depart the club in the summer, alongside under-fire manager, Antonio Conte. According to reports from The Telegraph, The Blues who are currently without a technical director since the departure of Michael Emenalo would face […]

The post Victor Moses Survives Downsizing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

