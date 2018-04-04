 Victor Moses Survives Downsizing — Nigeria Today
Victor Moses Survives Downsizing

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports

Chelsea supremo, Roman Abramovich is set to instigate a massive clear-out at the club with as many as nine first team stars set to depart the club in the summer, alongside under-fire manager, Antonio Conte. According to reports from The Telegraph, The Blues who are currently without a technical director since the departure of Michael Emenalo would face […]

The post Victor Moses Survives Downsizing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

