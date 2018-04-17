(Video): Atiku Dances To Small Doctor’s “Penalty” At Son’s Wedding — Nigeria Today

(Video): Atiku Dances To Small Doctor’s “Penalty” At Son’s Wedding

A video has surfaced online in which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was seen dancing vigorously to “Penalty” by Small Doctor alongside his wife, Titi Abubakar. Watch video below:

