VIDEO: B.B – Tempo Ti Change (Dir. Hamadwill) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: B.B – Tempo Ti Change (Dir. Hamadwill)

Rocklyn Barnabas aka B.B returns after a lengthy break with his first outing in 2018.

He titles the new KAYZBEATZ produced song TEMPO TI CHANGE following the current #shakushaku trend disturbing Nigeria at the moment.

#TempoTiChange comes with an official video shot in Lagos by raving cinematographer HAMADWILL.

Download, listen, enjoy & share!!!

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/heh4vs8rzs/B.B_-_Tempo_Ti_Change.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: B.B – Tempo Ti Change (Dir. Hamadwill) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

