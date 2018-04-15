 Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana — Nigeria Today
Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana

Posted on Apr 15, 2018

Renowned human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has hit hard on the banks and churches as being nests of corruption, more than government institutions.

Falana made the remark at the 2018 edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse, themed: “Economy in Recession: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resetting”

https://web.facebook.com/thenationng/videos/1765608210172976/





The post Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.



This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.






















								
 

		
		
		    

                    

                    

                            
