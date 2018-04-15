Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana — Nigeria Today

Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana

Renowned human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has hit hard on the banks and churches as being nests of corruption, more than government institutions.

Falana made the remark at the 2018 edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse, themed: “Economy in Recession: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resetting”

https://web.facebook.com/thenationng/videos/1765608210172976/

The post Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

