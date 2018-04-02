VIDEO: Bishop XL – Enter D' Excel - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Bishop XL – Enter D’ Excel – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
VIDEO: Bishop XL – Enter D' Excel
360Nobs.com
Clergy Entertainment frontman Bishop XL is here with a brand new banger titled “Enter D' Excel”. According to the multi linguist rapper, Enter D'Excel is a self-introduction song that talks about his emergence & entrance into the music industry. The …
