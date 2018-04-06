VIDEO: Civil Society Storm INEC Office Demand Prosecution Of Mantu — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Civil Society Storm INEC Office Demand Prosecution Of Mantu
A coalition of civil society group, #OurMumuDonDo, for the prosecution of a former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, for alleged electoral malpractices stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters in Abuja on Friday to make demands. In a letter to the INEC chairman, #OurMumuDonDo stated that the former Peoples Democratic Party chieftain should be arraigned […]
The post VIDEO: Civil Society Storm INEC Office Demand Prosecution Of Mantu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
