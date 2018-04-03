VIDEO: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit
Follow-up to the release of his sensational song, One Hit, talented singer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo has released the anticipated visuals of the viral song.
He teams up with frequent collaborator, Director, Paul Gambit to deliver yet another beautiful video for the aspirational song.
The moving video drips with emotion and captures the anguish of a young artiste as portrayed by a model seeking that one big song that will change his live for good.
One Hit is released by Vintage Gray media to air on major music channels, it is also available for download on local and international digital stores.
Social Media – Twitter & Instagram @cobhamsasuquo.
The post VIDEO: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!