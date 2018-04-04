VIDEO: Comedian Julius Agwu Surprises Mother At Her Farm, Her Reaction Was Just The Best — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Comedian Julius Agwu Surprises Mother At Her Farm, Her Reaction Was Just The Best

Recovered and rejuvenated comedian, Julius Agwu is back on the scene after suffering through a period of ill-health which threatened to kill him. He went on his social media to share a cute video in which he creeps up on his mother at her farm in Rivers state and surprises her. In the video, the […]

The post VIDEO: Comedian Julius Agwu Surprises Mother At Her Farm, Her Reaction Was Just The Best appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

