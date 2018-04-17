VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido x Peruzzi x Yonda x Fresh – AJE — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido x Peruzzi x Yonda x Fresh – AJE
Official video for another DMW collaborations. AJE was produced by Fresh VDM, Filmed by DammyTwitch for Twitch Visuals in Dakar, Senegal & features verses from Peruzzi, Davido & Yonda.
watch and enjoy!
The post VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido x Peruzzi x Yonda x Fresh – AJE appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!