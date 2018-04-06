VIDEO: Dr Sid – Open & Close — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Dr Sid – Open & Close
Dr Sid Opens The New Month With the visuals to his previously heard tune which he titled “Open & Close”. The Classy and Dr Sid type of visual is sure another wave to start up with!
Check on it and Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Dr Sid – Open & Close appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!