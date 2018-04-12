VIDEO: Dubie Ft. Harrysong – Over Night — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Dubie Ft. Harrysong – Over Night

Dubie, the “I go de pray sote” crooner and former band leader of The Pulse is at it again. This time with the audio and visuals to this well crafted, socially relevant and very conscious song “Overnight”.

Produced by Del B and Featuring none other than the Alterplate soldier and king maker himself, Harrysong.

This is for me the best collaboration I’ve heard this year as it appeals to all audiences in all spheres of life.

The depth of the message in the song is what i’d say a breath of fresh air and a much needed break from the norm of the Nigerian music scene.

The visuals, shot by ace video director, Adasa Cookey really captured the emotions in the lyrics of the song thereby painting a picture in the viewer’s mind as it awakens the “Never give up Spirit”.

Ladies and gentlemen! I give to you… OVERNIGHT!!!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: Dubie Ft. Harrysong – Over Night appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

