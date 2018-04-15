Video for New Song - The Missourian — Nigeria Today

Video for New Song – The Missourian
Video for New Song
The Missourian
Musicians Gloria Attoun and Michael Bauermeister of Augusta have a music video for their song “Love Is Much More Beautiful.” “We are living in times of divisiveness and this song has a positive message,” said Attoun, who performs the song with …
