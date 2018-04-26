 VIDEO: General Kito – Finer Than Dem — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: General Kito – Finer Than Dem

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Music

General Kito is a reggae dancehall artiste based in Nigeria and Jamaica. He came into the music scne in 05, and had his first album with a group called AJ Bomberze.

 

General Kito is out with a new joint for the gyals dem titled “Finer Than Dem”. a song for women all over the world. Produced by Super Diffa and mixed/mastered by in Jamaica by Jamplified Records. Also in here is the video which was shot in some cities in brazil and also in the Caribbean Jamaica. Enjoy!



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.


