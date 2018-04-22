Video: How to attract more investment to Nigeria- Emir Sanusi — Nigeria Today

Video: How to attract more investment to Nigeria- Emir Sanusi
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called for attitudinal change to attract more foreign direct investment into Nigeria. He was speaking at the background of a business meeting with investors at the Nigerian embassy in Washington DC. (NAN) RI/IS =====
